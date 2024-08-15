Hatters midfielder felt Luton let their supporters down during Clarets hammering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town suffer a hefty defeat on home soil

Hatters midfielder Tahith Chong felt his players had let their supporters down when being beaten 4-1 at home by Burnley during their Championship opener on Monday evening.

Town had gone into the game with the aim of showing one of their expected promotion rivals they meant business, but were left with their heads bowed at the full time whistle, having conceded four times as their opponents ran riot, stretching their winning run at Kenilworth Road to five successive matches. Chong had given Luton’s fans homes of a comeback when finding the net on 55 minutes, timing his run perfectly to turn home Alfie Doughty’s header back across goal and halve the deficit, Zack Nelson then seeing his shot deflect into the gloves of James Trafford.

However, the Clarets went on to score twice more in the closing stages to leave Bedfordshire with the points yet again, as speaking afterwards, Chong said: “We speak about it lots of times, after 2-1 you can feel the stadium rocking. They’re under pressure really, we’ve got them locked in and then to concede a set-piece, to make it 3-1, as a group, we’re disappointed with that.

Luton's fans watch on during Monday night's 4-1 loss to Burnley - pic: David Horn.

"For us it’s about learning very quick now and go onto the next game. The season opener, you want to get a good start, unfortunately we didn’t. We felt like the fans were really brilliant when it was 2-1, so really disappointed that we’ve kind of let the fans down.”

There was the odd murmur of discontent at the full time whistle from those still left inside Kenilworth Road, and boss Rob Edwards accepted there would be plenty of disappointment following such a result. However, he still felt there positives he could glean from the display, continuing: “I know there’ll be frustration, supporters will be disappointed with the result and I get that. It’s really difficult and difficult to then come out and I’m not going to sugar-coat it, I’m going to try and be honest. In those four moments where we conceded the goals, of course we’ve got to be better.

"Two very similar goals, ball in behind in the first half, a set-piece and then a counter attack, so clearly those moments where we could be vulnerable, we’ve got to be better. You remove that and you look at the overall performance and there was a lot of good things, the first 20 minutes of the second half we were excellent, everything that we would like to be, intensity, got the goal, got back in the game. We had momentum, plusses and positives, so real mixed feelings right now. I’m very disappointed and upset with the result, but we’ve got to learn from that, improve quickly and put it into practice at the weekend.”

One plus point for the hosts was the performance of new signing Shandon Baptiste, the midfielder getting through an impressive 87 minutes on the night. He was making his debut for the club along with fellow summer addition Reuell Walters, who was also getting a first league start, as Edwards added: “Shandon did well, we’ve got the basis there of a really strong group when everyone comes back and helps, Shandon and Reuell, I thought the two lads that we brought in showed a lot of good things tonight.”