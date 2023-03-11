Hatters midfielder happy to see USA international bounce back from his Lions error

Town midfielder Allan Campbell was happy to see keeper Ethan Horvath bounce back quickly from his mistake against Millwall with a clean sheet during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Swansea City.

The USA international had been at fault for the Lions first goal in the 2-2 draw with their play-off rivals recently, somehow letting Zian Flemming’s strike slip through his hands and into the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he made an early confidence-boosting stop against the Swans at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, and with Town's defence on top, was only really required to come off his line a handful of times and claim the ball ahead of the visiting attackers, which he did commandingly.

Ethan Horvath clears the danger against Swansea on Saturday

Speaking afterwards, Campbell said: “Ethan’s a quality pro, he’s been brilliant for us all season.

"Sometimes you make mistakes, but it’s part and parcel, so to get the clean sheet, he’ll be buzzing and the team will be buzzing as all in all it was a good weekend.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Luton now up to 14 games where they haven’t been breached this season, it means that increasingly one goal for the Hatters is enough.

That has been the case during their last four victories, all by a 1-0 scoreline, three of them coming in front of their own supporters.

Boss Rob Edwards would love his side to find the net on a more regular basis, but also knows and appreciates the benefits of a solid foundation, adding: “There’s two sides to every game.

"I'd love to win by three or four and we all would by more than one goal, but it is a real team effort and you can see how hard the lads work, right the way through the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s not just the back unit and the goalkeeper who deserve the credit, it's everyone, the whole group.

"We’ve got to try and continue that resilience and being difficult to break down in the run-in.

"We’re going to concede goals as that just happens, but zeros and ones you normally get points.”

With Luton keeping six clean sheets from the 14 league games that Edwards has taken, despite having to change their back-line on numerous occasions due to injury and suspension, the Town boss added: “It starts from the whole team, so I've got to say it’s a real unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It starts from the front, the lads value pressing, they value working really hard without the ball, and know that if you lose the ball you have to react really, really quickly.

"The phrase we talk about at the moment is not breaking that chain.

"If someone goes to press the next one will go and we work together, so it’s got to be a unit.,

"Whoever’s come in on that back-line has performed really, really well, but they value defending, they value blocking things, they value stopping crosses, they value getting first contacts in the box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These are ugly things that aren’t that sexy to talk about, but they’re such an important part of the game as you’ve got to keep the ball out of the net to stand a chance of winning football matches.

"These lads certainly value doing that and whoever we pick in that back-line, they know what our standards are and they know what are non-negotiables are if you like.