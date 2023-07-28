Hatters midfielder has done all he can to be a key member of Luton's Premier League squad

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell has done all he can during the off season to give himself every chance of being ready to feature in manager Rob Edwards’ Premier League squad on a regular basis this campaign.

The Scotland international is notoriously one of the fittest players at the club, often seen heading the pre-season runs and bleep tests, as it was no different this term at the Brache and also during Luton’s training camp in Slovenia.

He then got some minutes in the Hatters’ 1-1 friendly with Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, but speaking to the club’s official website before the clash about maintaining his fitness following the Championship play-off final win over Coventry City, he said: “I enjoy putting myself through it and try to come back better, fitter, stronger, but it is a hard time of the year.

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell with his play-off winning medal - pic: Liam Smith

“Everyone loves coming back but it's going to be tough because after the pre-season’s done you're straight back into the games and this year it's more exciting with the Premier League, so it’s that added excitement.

“I did a lot of work outside the pitch in pre-season, really tried my best to make sure I came back in good shape and made a good impression.

“This year coming back to the Premier League, it's going to be another step up and for me to maybe do that one or two per cent extra in the off season to make sure I'm coming back ready to push myself, as I know it's going to be really tough physically and technically as well this year.

“So just to put myself in the best position and show the manager that I should be ready to play, because as the game’s developed, it's important to make sure you're fit and ready to play.

“The manager demands high standards, everyone is fit, whoever he plays, demanding physically and you need to be in the best shape you can be.

“It comes down to those one or two percents to make yourself better.

"If that's looking after yourself in pre-season, eating well and maybe come back a bit fitter, it just sets you in the best place to go into the season and perform at the best you can.”

After a campaign in which he made 42 appearances, with 38 starts, Campbell found himself on the bench for the play-off encounters, only used for the last seven minutes of the semi-final second leg victory over Sunderland.

With Luton now going into something of the unknown, their first season back in the top flight for over 30 years, then it has made Campbell even more keen to show Edwards he has what it takes to play in the top flight.

He added: “It’s been challenging, but I did a lot of work in the off season so I knew I'd come back and be ready to go.

“This year is about making an impression on it as you want to be in that team and be available, show the manager you want to be playing every week.

“There’s a lot of competition for places, everyone wants to play, but there's only 11 players who can play.

"So if that’s coming back, doing your best, trying to win every run, playing well in training, doing everything you can to make sure that you're making a good impression of yourself and showing you're ready to play if selected.

"I've always been like that, anyone who knows me, I’m someone who wants to get every ounce of my ability out.

“If I can do it to make myself better I will, as this year it’s a fresh season and the Premier League is a chance to go and show everyone what you’re all about.

