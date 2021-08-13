Hatters midfielder heads on loan to Beach Boys
Youngster joins National League South outfit
Luton midfielder Jake Peck has joined National League South side Concord Rangers on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old signed a new professional development contract with the club in July and will link up with former Hatters winger Danny Green, who is assistant manager with the Beach Boys.
Peck, who has suffered with injury at Kenilworth Road, has one competitive senior appearance to his name when coming on as a substitute in the 3-0 win against Milton Keynes in the EFL Trophy in 2018.
He joined Biggleswade Town on loan in March 2020 but didn’t feature for the club after the coronavirus pandemic halted all levels of football, although now hopes to seize his opportunity at Thames Road.