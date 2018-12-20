Hatters midfielder heads out on loan

Luton U18 midfielder Drew Richardson has joined Bostik League Premier Division side Bognor Regis Town on loan.

The 17-year-old, who has been at Kenilworth Road since he was eight, is yet to make a first team appearance for the Hatters, although has been on the bench for a handful of Checkatrade Trophy matches.

He joins up with a Rocks side who are 14th in the table, and when asked about the move south, Town boss Nathan Jones, who also saw Connor Tomlinson head out to Hemel Hempstead Town last week, said: “We need to test them, they’re playing youth football, but at times, we know that they can handle that level.

“So it’s about giving them that test, but when you give them a test, find a realistic test, one that suits the style of play, one where they’re going to get regular football and going to get tested.

“So we’ve had to take our time on a few of those and we think they’re in good places now.”

Richardson could be in the Bognor squad for their visit to Worthing on Saturday.