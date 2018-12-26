Hatters midfielder heads to Harlow after Bognor deal fell through

Hatters youth team midfielder Drew Richardson has joined Bostik League Premier Division strugglers Harlow Town on work experience.

The 17-year-old joined up with the Hawks on Christmas Eve, after a pre-arranged move to Bognor Regis Town was not sanctioned by the governing bodies and this new opportunity became available.

He is eligible for the Essex club’s local derby against Bishop’s Stortford this afternoon and will stay at the Harlow Arena for a month, following fellow second-year scholar Connor Tomlinson’s recent switch to Vanarama National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

Academy & Development manager Andy Awford said: “Harlow is a good club for Drew to go to gain experience of men’s football and playing for points on a Saturday, just as Hemel Hempstead is for Connor Tomlinson.

“With both moves the lads have joined clubs where we know who they are going to be working with, and what kind of environment they are going into, which is crucial when we choose to send them out on loan.

“We’ll be keeping a close eye on both players’ progress as they enter an important stage in their career development, and they will continue to train with us at The Brache on a daily basis.”