Hatters midfielder hopes for a Scotland call-up to face Cyprus and Spain

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell would love to be part of the Scotland squad who embark on their European Championships qualifying campaign in a few weeks time.

The Tartan Army begin their bid to reach the finals staged in Germany next year by hosting Cyprus on March 25 and then also entertaining Spain, currently ranked 10th in the FIFA rankings, on March 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Clarke’s side also have Norway and Georgia in their group, and Campbell, who has one senior cap to his name, playing the final five minutes of a 4-1 Nations League victory in Armenia back in June 2022, wants to experience the feeling of playing for his country again.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will pick his Scotland squad soon

The 24-year-old said: “That’s the dream, any footballer wants to represent their country.

"I was grateful enough at the end of last season I got a chance to represent my country and it was a huge honour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was good to make the family proud and hopefully I can get back in the squad and make a few more.