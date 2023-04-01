News you can trust since 1891
Hatters midfielder in surprise return as Luton make one change for Watford clash

Championship: Watford v Luton Town

By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is back for the Hatters this afternoon

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has made a surprise return to the Hatters team for this afternoon’s derby clash against old foes Watford.

The 29-year-old suffered what looked like a serious knee injury at Sheffield United earlier this month, but after stating he would ‘definitely’ play again this season on Thursday, manager Rob Edwards has recalled the long-serving Town player.

He takes the place of Luke Berry who drops to the bench, while Jordan Clark is the only notable absentee with a calf problem.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: James Shea, Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, Joe Taylor, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley, Cauley Woodrow.

Hornets: Daniel Bachmann, Jeremy Ngakia, Hamza Choudhury, Imran Louza, Keinan Davis, Joao Pedro, Ismael Kone, Ken Sema, Craig Cathcart ©, Ryan Porteous, Welsy Hoedt.

Subs: Joao Ferreira, Yaser Asprilla, Ismaila Sarr, Leandro Bacuna, Ben Hamer, Christian Kabasele, Britt Assombalonga.

Referee: Josh Smith.

