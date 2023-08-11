Hatters midfielder is thrilled to realise his dream of becoming a Premier League player

​​Town midfielder Allan Campbell is elated to finally achieve his dream of becoming a Premier League player with the Hatters this season.

The 25-year-old started out in Motherwell’s academy back 2008, eventually turning pro in 2016, as he played over 150 times for the Steelmen, also winning 24 U21 caps for Scotland before deciding to make the move to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2021.

An excellent personal campaign followed, winning four prizes at the end of season awards night, although as a team, Luton just missed out on the play-off final after a 2-1 defeat on aggregate to Huddersfield Town in the semis.

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell ahead of the Premier League season - pic: David Horn / Luton Town FC

Undeterred by the loss, Campbell went on to realise his ambition at the second attempt last term, the Hatters getting through against Sunderland and then defeating Coventry City in the final at Wembley to reach the top flight.

Discussing what it was like to achieve his goal, he said: “It’s hard to actually sit and think, you don’t always get the chance, it’s always on to the next one or you're travelling and thinking elsewhere, but I've had a wee bit of time to reflect.

"My personal goals coming down here, I made the move from Scotland, it was a big one for me, first time moving away from home, so one of my goals was to get to the Premier League, to call myself a Premier League player.

"The end of last season we were able to achieve that goal as a club, as a team, as an individual, so I was delighted.”

With the dream realised, Campbell now wants to show he belongs in the top flight with Luton, as he prepares for what will no doubt be the toughest season of his career to date.

He continued: “You reflect for a wee bit, then my head just turns to, right, it’s another step up and you need to be able to show that you’re able to play that level, that you belong there.

"So as soon as that switch happens, it’s just focus, make sure you're ready to get back into it.

"As a kid you just want to be a professional, but then you watch a lot of football and the top players always play in the Premier League.

“As a player you always want to play in the best leagues and against the best players.

"If you know my personality, I want to challenge myself and if I'm going to come up against the likes of Man City, the best team in Europe just now, that’s where you want to be.

“That was always my goal, to get to the top level that I can get to and this year is a real chance to show what I'm about and that I’m capable of playing at this level.

"There's still a lot more hard work to be done, still a lot more improvement to be had, but it will definitely be a nice moment to know that you're in the top league in the world putting yourself up against these top players and challenging yourself.

"It will be one that I’ll relish.”

On how he thinks the anticipation ahead of the Premier League campaign has been amongst both players and supporters, Campbell added: “You enjoy the couple of weeks off you had, but you're itching to get back in.

“We’re getting closer and closer to that first Premier League game, so the boys are raring to go.

“There’s a good buzz around the place, training’s been tough but enjoyable and we just want to get back into the action and get the ball rolling again.

“It’s definitely exciting, if it's not exciting what else can it be?

"Luton in the Premier League, the fans have got that buzz about them, you see it all over social media.