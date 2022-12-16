Hatters midfielder Lansbury faces a lengthy spell out after extent of his thigh injury is revealed

Town midfielder Henri Lansbury is out for a lengthy period

Luton will be without midfielder Henri Lansbury for the foreseeable future after it was revealed the former Arsenal and Nottingham Forest player had to go under the knife to fix the thigh injury suffered against Sunderland earlier this season.

After missing the early stages of the campaign, the 32-year-old had become a major player for Town, starting five games in a row and beginning to have a real influence in the holding role, also netting his first goal for the club with a stunning long-range strike and now infamous lawnmower celebration during the 2-0 win at Hull.

However, after missing the defeat at Watford due to illness, Lansbury was then included for visit of the Black Cats on October 29, forced off after half an hour of the 1-1 draw holding his thigh after what looked like an innocuous pass out the wing.

It was anything but though, as speaking this morning, new boss Rob Edwards confirmed he faces a lengthy spell out, saying: “H is obviously a bit more longer term.

"He had an operation on the muscle to repair the muscle, so H will be longer.

"He’s progressing well, but he’s certainly going to be into the next year.

“It was a quad, it was his thigh muscle, he basically ripped it off the bone, tore it really bad.

"He had to have that repaired, so that’s going to be a bit longer.

