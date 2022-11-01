Henri Lansbury is out of this evening's home match with Reading

Hatters midfielder Henri Lansbury is out of this evening’s Championship clash against Reading and might not feature until after the World Cup after going off during the first half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland due to a hip injury.

The 32-year-old, who had been recalled to the side after missing the previous weekend’s defeat to Watford with a sickness bug, was looking an influential figure in the early stages of the contest at Kenilworth Road, sending one shot wide and then delivering an excellent cross for Jordan Clark to head off target.

However, on the half hour, following an innocuous pass out to the left wing, he pulled up clutching his hip and after undergoing treatment on the pitch, was withdrawn for Luke Freeman.

On the injury to the former Arsenal and Nottingham Forest player, boss Nathan Jones said: “It was just a tweak of a muscle, so it’ll be a week, 10 days, whatever it is.

“It’s tough for Henri but it’s unfortunate as we can’t get a run of games out of him at the minute and that’s the really frustrating thing, with his quality.”

Lansbury had looked to be having a real impact when starting five games in a row recently for Luton, anchoring Town’s midfield and allowing Allan Campbell and Jordan Clark to play with real freedom in front of him.

Off the mark against Hull in magnificent style, he was becoming a big player for the Hatters in front of the back three, as with Gabe Osho suspended and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu still working his way back to full fitness, means his absence will be keenly felt.

Jones continued: “Henri hasn’t had a proper pre-season, so he’s susceptible when we play him.

“We have to look after him in certain games, so it’s a tough one to take really and that’s why we demand from them all the time to look after themselves and do stuff.

"Henri’s a miss when he’s not there as he gives us that control, gives us that little element of quality in there, so we’re disappointed with that.”

Defender Reece Burke isn’t due back to face the Royals yet either after his hamstring injury suffered against former side Hull recently.

With the season pausing for the World Cup on November 12, Jones added: “He’s closer, but how close he is, and then it’s about risk element going into an international break.

“We’re having to batten down the hatches and making sure we get through it as we’ve got four games left now and if we get through the four games and we’re in a relatively good position, then the international break will give everyone a chance to recover.

"Coming out of there, everyone’s fit, not the long termers, Glen Rea and James Shea, but everyone else then is fit and we can start again.