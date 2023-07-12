Hatters midfielder links up with his former Spurs coach after joining Shrewsbury on loan

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old has made six first team appearances for the Hatters since arriving at Kenilworth Road following his release by Tottenham Hotspur in September 2021.

He spent part of last term on loan with Burton Albion, where he made seven appearances, before returning to Town in January.

Thorpe will link up with former Hatter Matt Taylor, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road as a youngster, making 147 appearances and scoring 17 goals between 1999-2002, before moving to Portsmouth.

He was appointed manager of the Shrews last month, and has worked with Thorpe before when the pair were at Spurs.

On the deal, Hatters manager Rob Edwards told the club’s official website: “It’s a great opportunity for Elliot.

"Everyone wants to play football and it would have been difficult for him to do that this season, but he’s someone that we feel has got potential.

Elliot Thorpe celebrates Luton reaching the Premier League

“He’s always been very professional.

"He’s been great around the place in training after he came back to us last season when we first came in, it’s just been difficult for him to play.

“Matt Taylor has already got a relationship with him because they know each other from his time at Spurs as a coach, so that’s really good when a manager knows the player, knows why he wants the player and knows his strengths.