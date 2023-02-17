Hatters midfielder looking to make a 'big impact' after joining Boro on loan

Luton have allowed midfielder Conor Lawless to join National League South side Farnborough on an initial one-month loan.

The 21-year old, who began his career with Reading, featuring once for the Royals in the FA Cup, that coming against the Hatters, joined Kenilworth Road as part of the Development squad in September 2021.

He is yet to feature for Town’s first team, but has joined the likes of Josh Williams, Callum Nicolson and Josh Allen in moving out to get some regular first team football.

Luton's Conor Lawless has joined Farnborough

Speaking to the Yellows’ official website, Lawless said: “I’m really happy to be here and become a part of it all.

"I can’t wait to get the games under my belt and give it all on the pitch.

"I want to have a big impact in this team who are already doing so well and we can use the momentum we have and push for the play-offs spots.”

Manager Spencer Day added: “I am delighted Luton have agreed to let Conor come for this heavy run-in.

"He’s been highly recommended, and some of you may have seen him be involved with the squad last Saturday.”

Farnborough, who are sitting in 10th place with 45 points from 27 games, have a busy end to February as they travel to Eastbourne Borough tomorrow and then have three home matches against Weymouth, Braintree and Ebbsfleet.

