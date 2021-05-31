Hatters midfielder Morrell to address his lack of game-time for Luton after the Euros

Joe Morrell in one of his rare outings for Luton last season

Midfielder Joe Morrell will address his lack of game-time at Kenilworth Road once the Euro 2020 Finals has finished.

The 24-year-old was named in manager Robert Page's 26-man squad for the competition starting later this month despite a tough campaign with the Hatters where he barely featured in the latter stages.

Morrell had moved to Luton from Bristol City in October for an undisclosed fee and was involved in the first team squad immediately, coming on against Stoke City and Millwall, before starting the 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

He also began in the 1-0 triumph at Rotherham, although was taken off at half time, before returning to the bench, used in the latter stages of the 4-0 loss at Cardiff and 3-1 triumph over Norwich City.

Morrell got the full 90 minutes as the Hatters drew 0-0 at Coventry in early December, but then had to wait a month for his next start as Luton beat Reading 1-0 in the FA Cup, while had another substitute appearance in the 3-0 reverse at Stoke City over a month later.

He then began the 1-1 draw with Millwall, playing an hour, and the home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on February 27, taken off at the break with Luton 2-0 down, the Hatters going on to win 3-2, in what was to prove his last league action of the season.

That meant that Morrell played just 538 minutes for the Hatters, with six starts, although only two full games, while he ended up having more game-time for Wales, with 677 minutes and six full matches.

Town chief Nathan Jones insisted he has been fair with Morrell this term, but talking to Sky Sports after being named in Rob Page's 26 man Wales squad, the midfielder said: "Addressing next season is something that I hope is hopefully underway.

“It’s something that I’ve sort of put of my mind and left with representatives and people over the summer.

“I’m focusing on the Euros and whatever happens next season happens.

"It's definitely been a frustrating season for me and it didn't go to plan for whatever reason.

"The chance of regular Championship football was what I wanted, but I do feel fit and 100 per cent ready to go for that first game.

"When I get that red shirt on I have an extra spring in my step.

"I will focus on the Euros now, but I want to play regularly at whatever level and I will address that next season."

Morrell also added that the prospect of playing in the Euro Championships has hit home after being featured in the sticker album for the tournament.

He added: "To have a sticker is pretty surreal so I've got a few at home now.

"I can't imagine Gaz (Gareth Bale) or Rambo (Aaron Ramsey) doing it but for me, the first time, it's something special.

"I got my girlfriend to buy one off eBay because I didn't want to be seen getting my own sticker.

"I felt it would have been a bit weird with my email address coming up.