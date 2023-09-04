News you can trust since 1891
Hatters midfielder Mpanzu called up DR Congo for matches against Sudan and South Africa

Two games this week for long-serving midfielder
By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has been called up to the DR Congo squad for their matches with Sudan and South Africa this week.

The 29-year-old has won one cap for his country before, that coming in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Tunisia in June 2021, but is back in head coach Sébastien Desabre’s squad for their two games.

First, the Leopards, ranked 69th by FIFA, take on 131st place Sudan in their final Africa Cup of Nations group stage match.

Sitting top of the table, DR Congo have won three and lost two of their five matches, reaching nine points, two clear of Mauritania in second.

Sudan are bottom, having lost three from five, with Congo beating Gabon 2-0 away in their last match, although did lose 2-1 to Sudan back in June 2022.

The game takes place at the Venue Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte, Kinshasa, on Saturday

DR Congo then head to South Africa, ranked 63rd by FIFA, for a friendly on Tuesday, that match being staged at the Venue Orlando Stadium, in Johannesburg.

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu - pic: Liam SmithHatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu - pic: Liam Smith
Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu - pic: Liam Smith

Mpanzu has featured in every Premier League game for the Hatters so far this season, starting the opening day 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, and coming off the bench in both matches against Chelsea and West Ham.

