Hatters midfielder Mpanzu eager to keep proving the doubters wrong with Luton

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is determined to keep on proving the Hatters’ doubters wrong as they keep up their fight for automatic promotion this season.

With five games of the campaign remaining, Luton find themselves well entrenched in the play-off places and still in with a chance of a top two finish, trailing second placed Sheffield United by just five points.

Although a number outside of Kenilworth Road won’t be fancying Town to claim the final spot to go up to the top flight, Burnley having already sealed the title, Mpanzu is confident they can do just that.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu celebrates scoring against Blackpool on Monday

Ahead of this afternoon’s trip to Rotherham United, he said: “A lot of people are still doubting us, but listen we’re there for a reason.

"We’ve played well all season, so anyone that comes in front of us we’re knocking them down.

"We’ve got to keep going, the season is not done yet, we can always catch second, but we’ve got to keep getting the points on the board and start again Saturday.

“We’ve got another big game, so we’ve got to dust ourselves down, recover well, and get going for Rotherham away, which is going to be another difficult away game in the Championship.”

Luton have been extremely hard to break down outside of Bedfordshire this term, conceding just four goals in their last nine games on the road.

It has seen them with the meanest record on their travels in the Championship, as Mpanzu added: “We know that Locks (Tom Lockyer), Amari’i (Bell), Gabe (Osho), Burkey (Reece Burke) came in, Alfie (Doughty), Cody (Drameh), all play well at the back, so we trust them to keep a clean sheet.

