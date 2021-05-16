Hatters midfielder Mpanzu earns his first DR Congo call-up
Town's longest-serving player in with a chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 2:34 pm
Updated
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 2:38 pm
Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has won his first international call-up to the DR Congo squad.
The 27-year-old, who is the Hatters' longest serving player with 298 appearances to his name, was named in the 32-man party by Daouda Lupembe, the new assistant to Argentine Hector Cúper, who was appointed manager earlier this week, tasked with guiding the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Middlesbrough's on-loan Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is also in the squad, with Congo's next senior match, a World Cup qualifier at home to Tanzania in September, with Benin and Madagascar also in the Leopards' group.