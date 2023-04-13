Hatters midfielder Mpanzu: It was a sweet day to beat fierce rivals Watford

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Long-serving Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu labelled it a ‘crazy day’ as he was part of a Town side who defeated fierce rivals Watford at Kenilworth Road recently.

The Hatters ran out 2-0 winners for the first time on home soil with fans allowed since August 1993, roared on by their supporters who created a red-hot atmosphere throughout the contest that the visitors ultimately couldn’t cope with.

The mood was boosted even more before kick-off when the teams were announced, as Mpanzu, who hadn’t been expected to feature after suffering what looked like a serious knee injury just a few weeks earlier, was in the starting line-up for a game against Luton’s sworn enemies.

He went on to play a huge role in Town opening the scoring and team-mate Gabe Osho gaining a huge slice of revenge for his red card at Vicarage Road back in October, by setting up the defender to sweep home from close range with a pinpoint cross in the first half.

Allan Campbell then sealed victory late on, as asked for his recollections on the afternoon following Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Blackpool, Mpanzu said: “The day was crazy!

“They came in their Harry Potter buses and I thought we played well, the fans were electric, the flares, the noise, it was bouncing.

“I don’t think they played particularly well, Gabe got the first goal, good play between me and Locks (Tom Lockyer), he got redemption from the last time he got a red card.

“It was good for Gabe to get a goal, and to see Al at the end, put a cherry on the top, so we thoroughly deserved that win for the fans.

“I know the fans went home happy, it was good to get a win on Watford and distance ourselves from them.”

When Mpanzu joined the club from West Ham United as a 19-year-old back in December, he could have only dreamed of such days for his side.

Then, Town were still trying to fight their way out of the Conference, playing the likes of Nuneaton, Alfreton and Hyde, while Watford were plying their trade in the second tier, and looking to win promotion to the top flight.

However, under a decade later and they are not only playing then, but beating them comfortably too, also sitting 15 points above them in the Championship, and with ambitions of reaching the Premier League themselves.

It led Mpanzu to add: “It’s testament to the whole club, the recruitment, everyone who has come in has brought into what we want to do and it’s been a real good last couple of years.

“The dream is to go to the Premier League, we’ve got to take it game by game, but we are looking forward to what we can do.

“The club have been great, new stadium trying to be built, the training facility has been great, bought a new gym, everything’s going in the right direction, so we just want to see what we can do now.

“Every season we’ve just finished higher than we have the season before.

“To now be in the same league as Watford and beat them, now we’re in a position where any team we play, we think we can beat them.