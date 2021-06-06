Hatters midfielder Mpanzu makes his international debut for DR Congo in Tunisia defeat

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu made his international debut for the DR Congo during their 1-0 defeat against Tunisia last night.

The 27-year-old started for the Leopards in Rades, but the hosts won it when Naim Sliti's effort on the stroke of half time was too much for keeper Baggio Ngusia.

Mpanzu played the whole 90 minutes as new DR Congo boss Hector Cuper began his reign on a losing note.