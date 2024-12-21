Hatters midfielder Mpanzu not fussed who gets the credit for Luton's equaliser against Rams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long-serving player sees his strike go down as a Tom Holmes goal

Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu wasn’t fussed if it was his or team-mate Tom Holmes’ goal that hauled the Hatters back on level terms against Derby County last night.

The hosts appeared to be on the way to a hugely demoralising defeat against the Rams who had led through Kayden Jackson’s header just before the hour mark. With a minute of normal time to go and the home fans starting to show real signs of dissension, the atmosphere was beginning to turn somewhat toxic, before Cauley Woodrow’s free kick was headed out as far as the long-serving midfielder, who had been brought on after 69 minutes, for just his seventh outing of the campaign.

As he has done a number of times before during his Luton career, the 30-year-old unleashed a volley that flew past Swedish international Jacob Widell Zetterström and into the net for a hugely popular leveller. On closer inspection though it took a clear nick of team-mate Holmes, which meant the former Reading man was ultimately credited with the equaliser, his first Hatters goal, and only the second of his professional career, having last netted for the Royals over three years ago on December 4, 2021.

With the mood amongst the home players and supporters immediately boosted, Luton went on to get a stoppage time winner courtesy of another deflection, although this time it was off defender Curtis Nelson which meant Carlton Morris claimed the credit for his sixth of the season, as the Hatters triumphed. On his moment, Mpanzu said: “Everyone knows I’ve got that in the locker still, I don't know why people are trying to doubt me, but just make good contact, however it goes in, it goes in, so I’ll take it. If Holmesy wants to take the goal, he can get credited, everyone's saying that it’s his goal so I’ll let him have it.

"I didn’t know who it hit first of all so listen, a goal’s a goal right now. It goes in to get us back in the game. It's been an up and down season, but we’ve been good at home, so it’s good to score any type of goal, or assist and help the team. Edge of the box strike, it goes in, and thankfully Carlton, I think his one was going wide, but it ended up in the goal so a 2-1 win is a good result for everyone.

"In the end, we take three points when Carlton scores and the feeling’s great around the changing room, the home stadium. The pitch looks like a cow field right now, the game wasn’t pretty, but sometimes football’s not pretty. Friday night, at Kenilworth Road, it can be difficult for anyone. We’ve proved that with our home form this season, so to get three points, we’ll take it as we can right now.”

Discussing the goal, Holmes himself always knew he had got the final touch, as speaking to Sky Sports, he added: “I’m the only in the stadium that knew that it touched me. To be fair I’ve really got to credit Pelly for that. He’s come on and he’s really brought energy. He got the strike away, my record isn’t great for goals so I’ll take what I can get.”