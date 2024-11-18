Hatters midfielder Nakamba helps Zimbabwe qualify for AFCON with Kenya draw
Luton midfielder Marvelous Nakamba started as Zimbabwe qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after a 1-1 draw with Kenya last week.
The Warriors needed just a point to reach the finals for the sixth time in their history, as Nakamba, who has only played eight times in the Championship for Town this term, with four starts, was included from the opening whistle, despite having had just 84 minutes for Town since the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on October 5, not even coming on in the recent matches against Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.
Despite that, the ex-Aston Villa player was selected by head coach Michael Nees for the match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in South Africa, winning his 28th cap in the process and completing his first 90 minutes of the season too. Nakamba saw his side take the lead when Tawanda Maswanhire’s debut goal put them ahead with 31 minutes gone, the Motherwell forward on target following Khama Billiat’s pass.
Zimbabwe were then pegged back shortly after half-time when defensive errors from John Takwara and Washington Arubi saw Jonah Ayunga find the net from close range. Both teams looked for a winner, but Zimbabwe were able to get the result they needed, which means that even though they still have to play Cameroon, they can’t be caught in Group J, sitting four points above Kenya with one game to go. Speaking afterwards, Nees said: “Our set objective was to qualify and we’ve done so with a match to spare. Everyone deserves credit.”
