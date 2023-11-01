Hatters midfielder Nakamba named in Zimbabwe squad for World Cup qualifiers after Warriors' suspension is lifted by FIFA

Summer signing will be up against Rwanda and Nigeria

Luton midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been named in a 28-man Zimbabwe squad, along with Hatters striker Admiral Muskwe, for their World Cup 2026 qualifiers later this month after FIFA lifted its suspension of the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).

Town’s summer signing from Aston Villa, who was born in Hwange, has played 22 times for his country before, making his debut in June 2015, but has not featured since a 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to South Africa in November 2021.

The Warriors had been banned in February 2022 for government interference in the sport, something that is outlawed by FIFA, including allegations of fraud as well as sexual harassment of female referees by Zifa technical staff.

As result, Zimbabwe were excluded from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2024 Women's Afcon, with Zifa having its funding frozen too.

A new temporary committee has been set up to operate the organisation for a year until June 2024, which will restructure Zifa, review its statutes and organise elections for a new board.

National sports minister Kirsty Coventry, who has won seven Olympic Games’ swimming medals, said: “We have an opportunity to build and rebuild a solid foundation that sees all of the stakeholders thriving - our fans, youth players, women's and men's players, coming together, uniting.

Meanwhile, former Olympic gold medallist Kirsty Coventry, who has been Zimbabwe's sports minister since 2018 added: “When we are winning tournaments, we will all be saying that it was worth that small window of pain."

Marvelous Nakamba on the ball for Zimbabwe during his last appearance in a World Cup qualifier against South Africa in November 2021 - pic: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

It means that Zimbabwe are now able to attempt to qualify for the World Cup which is being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, as they have been placed in the same group as Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho.

They take on Rwanda on November 15 and Nigeria on November 19, with both games to be played at the Huye Stadium in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Muskwe, 25, who has won four Zimbabwe caps, with one goal, playing at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, is also included.