Hatters midfielder opens his Charlton account as he wants to experience 'addictive' promotion feeling with Addicks

Town midfielder Louie Watson wants to experience that ‘addictive’ feeling of promotion after scoring his first ever senior goal for Charlton Athletic during their 4-2 victory over Aston Villa U21s in their EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old moved to the Valley on loan in September, and has made seven appearances for the Addicks, who recently appointed Michael Appleton as manager, with three starts in League One.

He netted a maiden strike on Tuesday night too, with a low shot into the bottom corner, making it 3-0 to the hosts, who went on to add a fourth in the first half, conceding twice in the closing stages of the second period to give the scoreline a far close feel.

Town midfielder Louie Watson celebrates promotion with the Hatters at Wembley - pic: Liam Smith

Joining Luton in the summer of 2022, Watson played nine times for the Hatters last term, with three Championship stats and was also at Wembley as Rob Edwards’ side beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties to reach the promised land of the Premier League.

Having been at Derby County when the Rams dropped out of the second tier in the 2021-22 campaign, the former Ireland U21 international knows just what feeling he wants to experience once more, as he told the Addicks official website: "Last year was a special year for me, and for any player to be involved in something like that, you get the feeling of just wanting to do that again.

"You get addicted to that promotion feeling, I was involved in nine games so to speak, so it’s one of those things that I want to be involved in, I want to be heavily involved in, playing 30, 40 games and be promoted, and just add to that promotion.

"It’s just an addictive feeling.

"Being involved in that so young, my career so far I’ve been involved in relegation, I’ve been involved in promotion, I’ve been involved in administration, so I’ve kind of seen it all.

"Even though I’m only 22, I’ve experienced a lot, so I know what experience I want to do now and that’s promotion.

"First team football compared to academy football is a lot to do with mentality, it’s all about getting the three points, all about dominating another team.