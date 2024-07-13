Hatters midfielder pleased to get a longer run-out during Town's friendly loss to AGF

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clark plays just over an hour against Danish Superliga side

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark was pleased to get some more match sharpness under his belt during the Hatters 2-1 defeat against Danish Superliga side AFC at the Brache this afternoon.

The visiting team, managed by ex-Manchester City forward Uwe Rosler were back in training over a month ago themselves, playing the final game of the warm-up schedule ahead of their own domestic season opener on Friday night. Understandably, it meant they looked slicker than the Hatters at times, particularly when counter-attacking, taking the lead after Gift Links deflected Alfie Doughty’s clearance into the net on 15 minutes.

Town levelled when Carlton Morris equalised on the stroke of half time, with Luton boss Rob Edwards then ringing the changes as the second half progressed. It meant Clark added to the 45 minutes he got against Stevenage on Tuesday afternoon with another 69 in the bank, as he and young defender Joe Johnson were the two outfield players who remained on the pitch for the longest. With a number of Development squad members on in the second period, they couldn’t prevent AGF grabbing the winner in an entertaining fixture, Jakob Andersen beating Jameson Horlick with a low angled drive.

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark had just over an hour against AGF this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking afterwards, Clark said: “They were a good side to be fair, a little bit ahead of us in terms of our pre-season. They were very sharp, strong, it was a good game, fair play to them, they came and had a right go against us. I thought we did well, we started a bit slow, but then we started to get into the game and it’s just getting the fitness in really.

"We want to win, that’s what we set our target as, winning the game and having that winning mentality, so it’s disappointing in that respect, but we’ve just got to take as much fitness as we can. The lads are getting more minutes, a little bit longer for a few more players today, so the main one is the sharpness now. The gaffer’s driving home the standards he wants in training and then putting them into these games in pre-season. We’ve got a few more games coming up in Slovenia and then a couple more when coming back, so we’re just looking forward to it and it’s exciting times.”