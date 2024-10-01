Hatters midfielder relieved to get an immediate chance to bounce back from Pilgrims loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clark desperate to get back out there and face Oxford

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark believes this evening’s Championship contest against Oxford United represents the perfect opportunity for his side to put Friday night’s disappointing outing at Plymouth Argyle behind them.

The Hatters saw their two-game winning sequence ended in timid fashion as they were beaten 3-1 by the Pilgrims, meaning they have now lost four of their opening seven encounters this term. With a game coming round so quickly though, Clark said: “We’ve got to bounce back as a team which I’m sure we will. We’ve got a great group of lads, great staff and we’ll look forward to Oxford now

“Any loss you need to bounce back and we’ve got a home Tuesday night, as the Championship is relentless now, Saturday, Tuesday, international breaks coming here there and everywhere. It’s a bit mad but we’ll watch the video back, learn from the mistakes and put it right on Tuesday night.”

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark - pic: Liam Smith

After a decent enough start, Luton then conceded to the hosts’ first attack, Rami Al Hajj locating the top corner after the visitors couldn’t clear their lines. Ibrahim Cissoko made it 2-0, as although Victor Moses pulled one back, the Argyle sub scored again in stoppage time to seal the points. Although defeated, Clark felt there were elements of the game that had gone right, as he continued: “It (Luton’s gameplan) worked to a tee to be fair first half.

“We knew they had a high line and we could get in behind them and our front three got behind them almost every time we played a ball forward. The wingbacks got in behind them as well and it’s just been the same story since the start of the season, the final pass, final shot, final cross. You’ve just got to get back on the training pitch and work on it, learn from your mistakes which is disappointing especially coming so far away down here.”

The midfielder was also disappointed to see the Town supporters who had travelled miles leave empathy handed, adding: “It’s a long journey, I’m just gutted for the fans how much time and effort they put in especially coming down here and to not go home celebrating is disappointing.”