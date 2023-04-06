Hatters midfielder ruled out of Luton's trip to Millwall on Good Friday

Town midfielder Jordan Clark

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark won’t be fit for tomorrow afternoon’s trip to fellow promotion chasers Millwall as he hasn’t recovered from his calf injury yet.

The 29-year-old had started 14 out of 15 Championship games under Edwards, displaying some terrific form, and earning himself a new long-term contract in the process.

However, he was then missing for the 1-0 victory at Sheffield United earlier this month, also missing the 1-0 triumph against Bristol City as well.

Clark was then named on the bench for the trip to Sunderland ahead of the international break, coming on early in the second half of the 1-1 draw, but wasn’t in the squad to face bitter rivals Watford on Saturday.

He is now unlikely to feature against either the Lions or Blackpool on Easter Monday, as Edwards said: “He's still not right, I’m not playing games with that one, he's still not quite right.

"We're working hard on it, you always want your best players fit and he's certainly been one of best performers since we've been in.

"He, alongside everyone in the medical team, the S&C (strength and conditioning) team and us coaching staff, all of us as a group, we’re just trying to get it right, so that he comes back and stays back.

When asked if he felt that the former Accrington winger came back too quickly at the Stadium of Light, Edwards added: “Potentially. He felt good and all the signs were that he was okay.

"But even when he came on against Sunderland, he felt it, as when you get into the heat of the battle, you can never fully prepare for that.

"The game's another level, another tempo altogether, so we just need to make sure that when he's back he stays back."

