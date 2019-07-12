Hatters midfielder signs for Brentford

Luton midfielder Arthur Read has left the Hatters to join Championship rivals Brentford.

The 19-year-old rejected the Town’s offer of a new contract that was made at the end of last season, and has opted to move to Griffin Park on a one year deal with the two clubs agreeing a compensation fee.

Read joined the club as an U9 and signed a professional contract soon into his first year as a scholar.

He made seven senior appearances – all in the Checkatrade Trophy – in which he netted once, against Southend United at Kenilworth Road last term.

The midfielder will join up with the Bees' B squad as B Team Technical Lead Allan Steele said: "We are extremely happy to add Arthur to our squad and we look forward to seeing the versatile midfielder continue his development with us.

"Arthur is an exciting young player who has received a great footballing education at Luton and we believe his attributes will flourish within our style of play."

Read is the seccond member of the B squad to have come through the Luton academy, following on from fullback Cole Dasilva.