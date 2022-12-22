Hatters midfielder targets the Premier League as he sets his sights on becoming a Scotland regular

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell has ambitions of making his name in the Premier League to give himself the best of becoming an international regular with Scotland.

The 24-year-old had won a whole host of U21 caps for his country earlier in his career before finally getting a first senior appearance when coming off the bench in the 4-1 Nations League win at Armenia in June.

Campbell, who came through the ranks at Motherwell, playing over 150 times for the Steelmen, before moving down south to Luton in the summer of 2021, was a key component in Town almost reaching the top flight themselves last season, beaten in the play-offs by Huddersfield.

Being part of quite possibly the biggest league in the world remains the ultimate goal for the Hatters’ number 23 though, who is determined to become a fixture for Steve Clarke's side as well.

Speaking to Mailsport, he said: "Getting a taste of it in the summer just makes you want more.

“The competition is high with some quality players, so I need to keep my head down, work hard and perform well at Luton.

"It's grafting away and I hopefully get another chance. As long as I am playing at Luton every week to a high standard, that's all I can really do.

“To do regularly would be class rather than it be a one-off, so hopefully that is the case."

“It is one of the toughest positions so I just need to keep fighting for my chance.

"It's why I wanted to come down to the Championship, the quality of player is really high. To challenge yourself against these guys is what you want.

"Everybody wants to get to the top. It's been a great challenge and I am really enjoying my football.

"All you want to do when you're younger is to be a regular and to play so much has been class. But I want to stay injury-free and improve all the time.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world and it'd be silly to say you don't want to get there. That's the goal, to get to the Premier League.

"I am somebody who wants to challenge myself and to face clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, that's what you want.

"That is the target so I'll just keep working hard to hopefully reach that next level."

Under previous boss Nathan Jones, Campbell had been a first team regular at Kenilworth Road, with a hugely impressive debut campaign last term, going on to start all 22 second tier games this season.

With Jones now going top the top flight himself, the midfielder was named in Rob Edwards’ first XI that took to the field against Middlesbrough over a week ago, and on both his and the club’s efforts so far, plus the new manager taking over, he added: “The first half of the season has been good.

"It's a crazy league, you can win a couple and go straight up but you get beat in a couple and before you know it, you're down near the bottom.

"It's a mad league and with a new manager coming in, it's been refreshing with a new face and voice.