Hatters midfielder thanks Brewers fans after Albion loan move is cut short
Former Spurs youngster is back at Kenilworth Road
Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe has thanked the Burton Albion supporters after being recalled from what was ultimately a frustrating loan spell with the League One club.
The 22-year-old joined the Brewers in September last year in a deal that was initially meant to run until the end of the season, as following three impressive substitute outings for the Hatters, including a Championship debut against Preston, hopes were high he would get some senior football under his belt.
Advertisement
But with manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink leaving almost instantly, Thorpe struggled to get a look-in under new boss Dino Maamria, making just one start and a further six appearances from the bench.
On his return to Kenilworth Road, Thorpe tweeted: “Thank you @burtonalbionfc for the opportunity.
"All the best to the players, staff & fans.”
Advertisement
Responding on social media, @chrisdalton1977 tweeted: “Hope to see you back and pushing for a place in the team at Kenilworth Road Elliot!!
"I’m sure your hard work will pay off for you and we will see you playing for us soon!!”
Advertisement
@benlee100: “Really looking forward to seeing you get more game time at Luton.
"Hope you enjoyed the loan at Burton Albion.”
Advertisement
@joshh_h2003: “Welcome Back El, you didnt deserve them anyway.
"Hope you come into this side and thrive like you deserve.”
Advertisement
@ltfc_jt: “They didn’t deserve you - welcome back.”
@Kbrewers96: “Should’ve had more of a chance, good technical player who didn’t fit our brexit style of football.”
Advertisement
@bungle023: “Come back and smash it Elliot.”
@LutonTownExile: “100% classy.”
Advertisement
@TherapyThorpe: “Welcome back king.”
@ben17074539: “Good luck, shame you never got a proper chance.”