Hatters midfielder Thorpe added to Wales U21 squad

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe has been added to the Wales U21 squad for their Euro U21 Championship qualifiers this week.

With Fin Stevens and Kieron Evans forced to withdraw from the camp, it meansg Thorpe, who has featured for the U17s and also been on the bench for the U21s in their qualifying campaign already, will travel with the squad.

Wales head to Gibraltar for their first match on Friday, kick-off at 6pm, before returning home to host Switzerland at Newport County's Rodney Parade stadium on Tuesday evening.