Hatters midfielder Thorpe joins Burton Albion on loan

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe has joined Burton Albion on loan

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe has become the third player to leave Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day, after agreeing to move to League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season this evening.

The 21-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road last year following his release by Spurs, and made his debut in Town’s FA Cup win at Cambridge, setting up Reece Burke for the opening goal of the 3-0 victory.

He then came on at half time during Luton’s 3-2 defeat against Newport County in the Carabao Cup last month, impressing in a right wing-back role, before making his Football League debut when introduced off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Swansea, also featuring in the 2-0 reverse at Bristol City.

With Luton having a number of midfield options available to them, boss Nathan Jones has let Thorpe head to the Brewers, managed by former Chelsea and Holland start Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who are currently bottom of table.