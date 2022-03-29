Hatters midfielder Thorpe makes Wales U21s debut in Euro qualifier draw with Bulgaria U21s

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe made his debut for Wales U21s as they drew 1-1 with Bulgaria U21s in their UEFA U21 Championship qualifier at Newport County FC this afternoon.

The 21-year-old, who had represented his country at U17 level back in 2016, saw the visitors start well, Kristian Dobrev firing wide.

Thorpe then went on a strong run to find Sam Pearson, his cross blocked, as Wales keeper Nathan Shepperd made a fine save from Dobrev.

Cardiff City youngster Isaak Davies saw his attempted deflected away, with the Hatters midfielder then making an important interception.

Sylvester Jasper blasted wide for Bulgaria, as Thorpe was involved in another decent move, finding Eddy Jones whose delivery was cleared.

Pearson fired over from 25 yards, as Thorpe’s free kick from range picked out Morgan Boyes in the box, his header straight at Damyan Hristov, the Bulgarian stopper also making a brilliant stop from Davies.

Dan Williams’ attempt from distance was pushed away for a corner, which Thorpe sent into the box, Ryan Astley shooting behind.

After the break, the visitors took the lead on the hour mark through Vladimir Nikolov, but Wales equalised moments later, Harvey Vale finding Pearson who managed to beat Hristov.

Thorpe was replaced by Rhys Hughes on 67 minutes, as Wales almost snatched a winner in the closing stages, Davies and Chris Popov both missing decent opportunities.