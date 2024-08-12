Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town go up against Burnley this evening

​Town midfielder Jordan Clark wants his side to put a marker down when they come up against fellow Championship favourites Burnley at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters, who have been priced as low as 12/1 to win promotion back to the Premier League this term, will put their wits against a side who are similarly backed by the bookies, Scott Parker’s side in at 8/1 to make an instant return to the top flight. With both teams unable to remain in the highest tier of English football last season, it is a tough ask to begin with for the Hatters, but Clark sees it a different way.

He said: “You could say so (it’s a difficult game), as it’s probably one of the hardest games you can see on paper probably for the Championship. Or you can look at it and say, we go and beat Burnley, we put a little marker down and say we mean business this year and get off to a good start which you always need to do in the Championship.

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark - pic: Liam Smith

"You don’t want to be chasing too much, but I think it will be a good game for us, especially at home. We’ll get the Kenny rocking on a Monday night straight away and obviously on TV so I think it’s a good game to start.”