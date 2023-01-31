Hatters midfielder will head to Cheltenham Town on loan once fully fit

Glen Rea in action for Luton Town last season

​Luton midfielder Glen Rea has joined League One side Cheltenham Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old has been out of action since suffering a serious knee injury during his loan spell with Wigan Athletic in March 2022, undergoing his rehabilitation at The Brache.

Rea, who has played 207 times for Luton, with eight goals, last featured for the Hatters in a 2-1 win over Bristol City 12 months ago, and will remain with Town in the short-term to continue full training and gain match fitness with the development squad.

Once ready to play first-team football again, he will join up with the Robins who are currently 18th in League One.

Luton boss Rob Edwards said: “This is a good move for Glen and the right thing for him as he continues his recovery from injury.

"He needs to be able to continue the great progress he's been making in recent weeks.

"I've been so impressed with his work ethic and attitude around the club, but Glen recognises it's going to be hard for him to break into the team here so late in the season.