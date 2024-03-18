Hatters move out of the relegation zone after Nottingham Forest are deducted four points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town have moved out of the relegation zone this afternoon after rivals Nottingham Forest were hit with a four point deduction for breaching the Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

The Reds were charged for the offence, along with Everton, back on January 15, with the hearing taking place earlier this month, as an outcome has finally been reached this afternoon. It means that following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road, Nuno Espirito Santos’s team now drop back to 21 points, and will be third bottom, the Hatters jumping above the dotted line to sit one point and one place ahead of them with nine matches to go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the Premier League said: “An independent Commission has applied an immediate four-point deduction to Nottingham Forest FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) for the period ending Season 2022/23. Nottingham Forest was referred to an independent Commission on 15 January, following an admission by the club that it had breached the relevant PSR threshold of £61 million by £34.5 million.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu battles for the ball against Nottingham Forest - pic: Liam Smith

"The threshold was lower than £105 million as the club spent two seasons of the assessment period in the EFL Championship. The case was heard in accordance with new Premier League Rules, which provide an expedited timetable for PSR cases to be resolved in the same season the complaint is issued.

"The independent Commission determined the sanction following a two-day hearing this month, at which the club had the opportunity to detail a range of mitigating factors. The Commission found that the club had demonstrated “exceptional cooperation” in its dealings with the Premier League throughout the process."