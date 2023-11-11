Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton have named an unchanged side for their trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The visitors have gone with the same XI that produced a marvellous performance when drawing 1-1 against Liverpool last Sunday, although Luke Berry is fit enough to take his place on the bench instead of the injured Jayden Luker.

United have made two changes from the side that beat Fulham in the Premier League last weekend, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford in for Antony, who drops to the bench and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Carlton Morris will lead the line against Manchester United this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Recent addition Andros Townsend begins his second game in succession for Luton, as on the former Everton, Newcastle and Spurs winger’s first start against the Reds, boss Rob Edwards said: “He’s someone who can handle the ball in tight spaces and just find a space.

"I wanted him on the regains to go inside and try and find space either side of (Alexis) Mac Allister to give us a little link with Carlton (Morris) and Ross (Barkley) to try and give us those two or three passes to break out otherwise we would have just been bang, defending all night.

"The other thing I really like is when he was on my side in the first half, I’m able to use him a lot to get messages out on to the pitch as tactically he’s outstanding.

"So he really gets what we’re trying to do, so from those two perspectives, I was really pleased with him.”

On being able to deliver Edwards’ plans to his team-mates, Townsend added: “The last year or so I’ve been switching into the media world, so I've been watching a lot of games and doing my coaching badges, so I can see the game a lot better than maybe others.

"Any tactical information the manager gives to me I pass it on, and any tactical information I see I pass it on to the manager.

"So if I can be the manager’s voice on the pitch, then that’s a role I’m happy to take on.

"Whatever role the manager wants from me, I’m happy to do, as I appreciate playing again.

"Having had 18 months out of the game, I appreciate any role that I’m given.”

Red Devils: Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes (C), Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen, Sergio Reguilon, Alejandro Garnacho, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay.

Subs: Altay Bayindir, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, Antony, Facundo Pellistri, Kobbie Mainoo, Hannibal.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Andros Towsend, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, Ryan Giles, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Tahith Chong, Jacob Brown, Luke Berry, Zack Nelson.