Hatters new boy Hashioka eager to celebrate with the Luton fans after his dream Premier League move
Luton’s new signing Daiki Hashioka is absolutely determined to be a hit with the Hatters supporters after completing his dream move to the Premier League club on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old, who began his career with Urawa Red Diamonds in his home country of Japan, was snapped by Town for an undisclosed fee from Belgian top-flight side Sint-Truiden, and then swiftly paraded to the Luton fans at half time having seen his new team storm into a 3-0 lead against Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s double and Chieodozie Ogbene’s strike.
On taking to the Kenilworth Road pitch at the interval, Hashioka was given a warm reception from his new fans, pictured with a Luton scarf in front of the Kenny End and then having some coincidental but perfectly timed fireworks as he made his way around the ground. Speaking to the club’s official website, it’s clear the Japanese international has set his sights on breaking into the side and hitting the back of the net as quickly as he can, saying: “I'm so happy to be joining this team, I want to play as soon as possible.
"Premier League is top physical and top intensity, top technical. I know it's a difficult league, but I give all for the team. My strongest is heading, one against one and I can do a lot running, so I will show that. This season I made only two (goals), but I want to make more goals and I want to do more celebrating in front of the supporters.”
With Hashioka getting a terrific ovation to follow Luton skipper Tom Lockyer’s before the match, as he made his first return to Kenilworth Road, then it complete a wonderful night for boss Rob Edwards, who hopes that his new signing gets to witness more games like the 4-0 drubbing they handed out to the Seagulls. He added: “It will be great if it is (the same) for the rest of the season but it’s been a good period for us. The last couple of days, the win at Everton, Locks being around, which was brilliant, Hashi got a brilliant ovation at half time as well and the performance and the result. It’s been a good few days for us, but we’ve got Newcastle away next, so that's what I’m thinking about now.”