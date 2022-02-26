Hatters new boy Snodgrass looking to help propel Luton in the play-offs during his Kenilworth Road stint

New Town signing Robert Snodgrass - pic: Gareth Owen

New Town signing Richard Snodgrass is looking to join what he hopes will a successful play-off push at Kenilworth Road after agreeing a move to the Hatters until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has been in a similar situation with Hull City in 2016, as the Tigers defeated Derby County in the semi-finals, going on to beat Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

Snodgrass was also part of the Aston Villa side who lost 1-0 against Fulham two years later, where he played alongside current Luton trio Henri Lansbury, Jed Steer and James Bree.

Speaking to the club's official website about his move to join a Luton side who are eighth in the table, two points away from the top six with 14 matches remaining, he said: "It’s an exciting time, and you want to be part of that.

“Everybody is pulling in the right direction, everybody wants to play, everybody wants to be part of it.

“You’ve got to believe that you can win football matches, and for me that’s all I’ve wanted to do as a footballer anyway.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m 16, or 34 as I am now, the same hunger is there, the same drive, and I know that Luton Town is a great place to be at the minute.

“I know a few of the lads already, with the ex-Villa boys I played with, Reece Burke was a young lad at West Ham when I was there, and I played with Alan Sheehan at Leeds a few years ago too.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the lads and I know they are really happy and delighted with the way the season’s turned, where they’ve kicked on and into the top half of the table to be just outside the play-off spots, with a couple of games in hand on some teams in there.