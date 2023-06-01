Hatters offer new contracts to four play-off winners including Mpanzu and Lockyer

Luton Town have announced they are in negotiations with four players over extending their time at Kenilworth Road, including history-making midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

The 29-year-old stated he had ‘completed football’ at the weekend as he became the first player ever to go from non-league to the Premier League when Town beat Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley.

Mpanzu has now made 368 appearances for the club, with Town hoping to keep him at the club for their first top flight season since the 1991-92 campaign along with Tom Lockyer, Amari’i Bell and Luke Berry.

Lockyer is now thankfully out of hospital following his on-field collapse at the weekend, the Welsh international playing a starring role in Luton’s rise to the Premier League, named in the Championship Team of the Year.

Bell was a mainstay of the Hatters’ back three this term, making 53 appearances, while Berry, who has been with the club since 2017, played 27 times, the majority as a substitute, scoring three goals, including from the penalty spot during Luton’s shootout win.

A statement on the club's website said: “Negotiations are ongoing with Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Tom Lockyer, Amari’i Bell and Luke Berry with a view to extending their time at Kenilworth Road.”