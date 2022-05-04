Hatters on Sky again as crucial play-off clash with Reading will be televised

Luton's game with Reading is live on Sky

Luton’s play-off decider at home to Reading on Saturday has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

It means that five of Town’s last six games will have been televised, with the Hatters beating Nottingham Forest, but losing to Huddersfield and Fulham, while drawing with Blackpool.

Victory for Luton will see them secure a top six place, while a draw or defeat might also do, depending on results elsewhere.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “The match will still be played at 12:30pm on Saturday 7th May but it now means there will be no live iFollow stream in countries where the EFL has an overseas broadcast deal.