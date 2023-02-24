Luton Town recently unveiled its new Performance Centre at The Brache Training Complex, which includes a bespoke gym area to support the athletic development of the Hatters players across the club.

The new indoor training space includes a purpose designed and built gym from MuscleSquad, as well as incorporating an area for activation and preparation for training sessions.

The space will provide the players with additional training space for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Jared Roberts-Smith, head of sports science for the club, said: "The new gym space is a great addition to the facilities at the club.

"The equipment is industry leading and the design and planning process has been exceptional.

"MuscleSquad have been instrumental in creating a top-level strength and conditioning suite to support the development of the players.

"The strength and conditioning team look forward to using this great space to support the physical development of players across the club.

Town midfielder Jordan Clark at the new Performance Centre - pic: David Horn

"The benefits of this top class facility will be evident for fans to see."

Chris Billingham, MuscleSquad Founder, said: "It has been brilliant to be involved in the creation of the new training facility, working closely with Jared and the coaching team on the design of a space which best meets their needs.

"Our aim was to create an environment in which the players and coaching staff can work at their best, with all of the equipment they need.

"We designed bespoke personalised equipment to ensure that anyone who walks into the space knows exactly who they’re playing for, and what they’re there to do.