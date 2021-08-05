Hatters' opening Championship clash with Peterborough United is sold out

Luton will be running out in front of a full house once more on Saturday

Luton Town have confirmed their opening Championship clash of the season at home to Peterborough United on Saturday is now a sell-out.

The match will be the first time that Town have played in front of a full house at Kenilworth Road since February 29, 2020 when James Collins scored a last minute penalty to salvage what turned out to be a crucial 1-1 draw against Stoke City, the Hatters then going on to achieve the Great Escape under Nathan Jones.

Now almost 18 months later, and with coronavirus restrictions lifted, Luton will welcome back supporters in their droves for the game which kicks off a third successive season in the second tier.

A statement on the club website said: "Luton Town Ticket Office can advise that Saturday’s first Sky Bet Championship fixture against Peterborough United is now sold out.

"Both home and away areas of the ground are now sold and if any season ticket holder is unable to attend Saturday‘s fixture for any reason, we ask them to contact the Ticket Office to advise.

"Any supporter releasing their seat for re-sale will be offered a Buy Back Voucher (£10 or £5 for Under 17’s).

"Please contact by 5pm Friday and by email ([email protected]) where possible.

"Any supporters with a previous purchasing history still requiring tickets are advised to contact the Ticket Office to be added to a waiting list.