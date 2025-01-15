Hatters opportunity had the 'right feeling' for new Town boss Bloomfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton chief discusses his decision to leave Adams Park for Kenilworth Road

The opportunity to manage Luton Town gave new boss Matt Bloomfield the ‘right feeling’ after he was officially appointed as Rob Edwards’ replacement yesterday.

Although the 40-year-old is still a relative novice in the dug-out having been a number one now for just over two years, with stints Colchester United and Wycombe Wanderers, his success in both jobs led the Hatters to making a beeline for him to take over at Kenilworth Road once there was a vacancy to fill. Bloomfield had been doing superbly with the Chairboys this term, leading Wanderers to an automatic promotion berth in League One, battling the likes of big-spending Birmingham City and Wrexham along the way.

However, once Town made their interest known to him, then on what it was that tempted him away from Adams Park and a club he had served for almost 20 years as a player too, with a record 559 appearances, addressing the press for the first time yesterday, he said: “I’m feeling very happy and very proud, it’s a privilege to be here. I’m genuinely very honoured to be appointed as the new manager of Luton Town.

New Hatters manager Matt Bloomfield - pic: LTFC / PRiME Media Images please

“It’s been a busy few days, but as soon as I heard about the opportunity to come, I met with Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and the board of directors, I felt very, very welcome, very wanted. I felt very at home very quickly, so it’s an honour and a privilege to be here. I think it’s the right timing for all parties. I think it’s the right step for me at the right time in my career.

"Luton’s a fantastic club and I’m really proud of the job we did at Wycombe and Colchester previously but to be able to make this step right now, feels right, the timing’s right. I wasn't going to walk away from my job at Wycombe for anything, it needed to be the right project, the right vision, the right football club, the right feeling, that was really important for me. This ticks every box and I’m really pleased to make the step.”

With the Chairboys doing so well this term in cementing themselves firmly in the push for promotion from League One, going on a 19-game and four month unbeaten run in the division that was only ended a few weeks ago, also beating Championship opposition in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, then on what aspects he can bring from his time at Adams Park, Bloomfield continued: “There’s several things I think align between the two groups.

"Myself, in terms of hard work, grit, determination and that was one of the things that really felt comfortable is that there are some similarities between the two clubs. They’re two very respectable entities within their own right, but the heritage of Luton is about hard work, respect, grit, determination, delivering for the supporters.

"I really felt that Wycombe stands for a lot of that as well, so it felt comfortable to come to this football club. We want to attack as much as we possibly can, but there are some very, very good footballers here and we’re looking forward to working with them. This is a new start, a new team that we’re looking forward to working with and while I hope there will be similarities, this is a very respectful group of players that we’re really excited to work with.”

It wasn’t just Bloomfield who was making the switch from Buckinghamshire either, as the new manager brought with him four of his backroom staff as well, assistant manager Richard Thomas, first team coach Lee Harrison and analyst Ben Cirne all following him to Kenilworth Road. On the importance of the quartet joining him, he added; “It’s really important to note that I don’t pretend to stand at the front and have all the answers.

"It’s a group effort, the staff are very, very important to me and also there’s a fantastic group of staff here already at this football club who I’ve got to know as quick as I can. We’re trying to integrate ourselves with the staff rather than just bringing ourselves and be a separate entity, that’s not what I want to be. It’s all about the group, so I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and the players and I’m really sure the backroom staff that I brought with me will be able to help with that method.”