Hatters' past woes against Birmingham are of no concern Town chief Edwards

Town manager Rob Edwards wasn’t interested in the Hatters’ poor record at Birmingham City ahead of this afternoon’s venture to the Midlands.

Last season, the Blues ended Town’s five match unbeaten run at the time with a comprehensive 3-0 victory in front of their own fans, a fixture in which the Hatters looked a shadow of themselves, also hammering Town 5-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Although Town won in February 2021 thanks to Dan Potts’ header when there were no fans present due to Covid, the six trips previously had been winless for Luton, with two draws and four defeats.

Elijah Adebayo battles for possession at Birmingham last season

That last time the Hatters actually triumphed when fans were there to see it was back in April 1986, Mick Harford netting twice in a 2-0 Division One success.

Luton have now failed to score in their last three matches against the Blues, since that Potts goal, over two years ago, but the previous records were of no concern to Edwards, who said: “Last season is last season and before is before.

"It’s nothing to do with where we’re at right now, so I have been focused on watching them in the last four or five games.

"We have been able to see them live over the last few weeks as well.

"We have been doing pretty well and we will judge Birmingham off the last four or five games.

"What has happened previously between us and them has not come into my thinking at all.”

A turning point in last season’s visit when Luton had previous boss Nathan Jones in charge, was a number of tennis ball being thrown on to the pitch by Blues supporters in protest at their owners, the former Town boss believing it actually had an adverse affect on his side.

Last week the Blues, who have been owned by China-based Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited since 2016, and a ‘number of individuals’ were charged by the EFL with alleged rule breaches as a result of an investigation into a takeover bid.

Asked if anything like that would affect the game today Edwards added: “Nothing like that will distract us anyway.

"I don’t want to comment on their situation as a club at the moment, we will focus on ourselves and that is all we can ever do.

"We can’t control any of those other things, we will focus on ourselves, our performance and how hard we work.

"It’s the boring answer but it is the right one.