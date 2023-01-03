Luton’s players and supporters took to social media to hail a magnificent Christmas period for the club which saw them take maximum points from their three matches.

The Hatters started by beating Norwich City 2-1 on Boxing Day, before going to QPR and triumphing 3-0, their first victory at Loftus Road since 1984.

Finally, Town avenged their play-off semi-final loss at Huddersfield with a 2-1 triumph on New Year’s Day, Amari’i Bell and Reece Burke on target.

Carlton Morris, who scored twice in the success over the R’s, wrote on Instagram: “9 point week happy new year and thank you to the @LutonTown faithful home & away.”

Meanwhile, skipper Dan Potts said: “Nine point week & a great way to start 2023. What a shift from everyone.”

Alfie Doughty added: “9 point week, happy new year,” as Burke put: “Great way to start the new year!”

Head of sports science Jared Roberts-Smith wrote: “Proper set of lads.

Luton Town fans at Huddersfield on New Year's Day

"9 point week to start 2023 off with a bang.”

Former player Brian Horton also tweeted: “Another fantastic win away at Huddersfield Town.

"A great finish from R.Burke to clinch the three points.

"Three fantastic wins on the trot puts the Hatter’s in the playoffs places.”

Luton’s fans were also ecstatic to see their team with such an impressive return, as @Koukkoullis1 wrote on Twitter: “Hatters weren’t at their best but dug in, worked hard and took their chances.”

@mikedoney: “EA (Elijah Adebayo) did well today worked very hard doing the horrible stuff needs a goal but was decent.”

@andyhawkington: “Can't say I tracked his run, but didn't expect it to fall to him 10 yards out cracking finish though.”

@DavidChaps: “We do like a trip to Yorkshire Fabulous start to the new year - another second half of the season charge on the cards perhaps #COYH.”

@JamesHailey1: “Absolutely brilliant. 9 from 9.

"The Town are in the play off race.”

@JKS1989: “Excellent win. Very impressed with Watson - Kept the ball very well and looked to play forward as much as possible.

"Think we could have a player on our hands.”

@gezprioruk: “Fantastic result and performance is this the year?”

@FensomeConor: “Proper away win that.”

@GrantTheHatter: “Superb that. With so many players out too.”

@Catheri67016435: “Go Luton. 3/3 over Christmas. 10/10 Team Performances.

"Nathan who? Well done to all the team and staff. #COYH.”

