Hatters praised by Motherwell CEO for their 'professional' approach to Campbell transfer

Allan Campbell gets stuck in against Celtic for Motherwell

Luton have been praised for the 'extremely professional' manner of their approach for Motherwell's Allan Campbell by the midfielder's former club.

The 22-year-old had rejected a new contract at Fir Park, but being under 24, the Steelmen were due a compensation package for a player who made 159 appearances for them after coming through the academy ranks.

A number of clubs were thought to be in for Campbell's services, but after Town agreed an undisclosed fee for the ex-Scotland U21 international, a statement on the Motherwell website said: "We have reached a financial arrangement with Luton based on our training compensation entitlement.

"We have also negotiated the addition of future economic rights."

Meanwhile, chief executive Alan Burrows added: “We wish Allan all the very best after earning a good move to an excellent club in the English Championship.

“Luton Town have been a pleasure to deal with.

"Throughout this process, they have been extremely professional.

“We have reached a compromise that is both fair in the short-term but also allows Motherwell the potential to share in future success, should Allan’s career continue in the same upward trajectory.

“We would like to thank Allan for all his hard work, effort and endeavour as one of the shining lights and success stories of the Motherwell FC academy in recent times.