Hatters promoted to the Championship after Posh beat Pompey!

Luton Town have sealed promotion to the Championship after third placed Portsmouth lost 3-2 to Peterborough at Fratton Park this evening.

Going into the game, the hosts needed a win to set up a final day decider, but they got off to a poor start trailing 2-0 to goals from Lee Tomlin and Ivan Toney inside 30 minutes.

However, Ben Close pulled one back on 38 minutes, before Christian Burgess levelled the scores with an hour gone.

Toney then netted again with 15 minutes to go to put the Hatters on the brink and after five minutes of injury time, the full time whistle ensured Mick Harford's side had done it.

Fourth-placed Sunderland also lost, going down 2-1 at Fleetwood meaning that they also are in the play-offs.