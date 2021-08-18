HATTERS RATED: Barnsley 0 Luton Town 1

Luton bounced back from Saturday's defeat at West Bromwich Albion with a 1-0 victory over Barnsley last night. Defender Amari'i Bell scored the only goal of the game after four minutes, before the Hatters defence dug in to secure a first away clean sheet of the season. To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 9
Croatian gave a solid and commanding display all evening. One terrific save from Brittain in the first half, he also stood up well to deny Palmer, while coming off his line with authority to punch or catch and relieve the pressure on his defence.
2. Peter Kioso: 9
Maiden start in the Championship but you’d think he had been playing all his life such was his composure on the night. Part of a magnificent defensive display, reacting quickly to crucially slide in and clear after Sluga had saved.
3. Tom Lockyer: 9
Surprising inclusion due to his lack of game-time so far this term with injury, but put everything into the contest with one superbly timed last-ditch tackle stopping a certain goal. Cramp eventually caught up with him but a terrific comeback.
4. Kal Naismith: 9
Skipper well and truly put the own goal from the weekend behind him with a dominant display at the heart of Town’s back-line. Won his headers and always appeared to be in the right place to clear the danger.