HATTERS RATED: Birmingham City 0 Luton Town 1

Carlton Morris’s header early in the second half was enough for the Hatters to triumph, and to see how Town’s players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
With Town’s defence putting their bodies on the line and restricting the hosts to very little in terms of actual chances, he didn’t have a genuine save to make in the end. Few threats in the latter stages of the second half when an almighty goalmouth scramble was quickly followed by Hogan hitting the bar, but fairly comfortable on his way to a 13th clean sheet of the campaign. Thankful not to be facing another penalty too.
Photo: Tony Marshall
2. Cody Drameh: 8
Great to see him starting after the injury picked up against Burnley wasn't as bad as first feared. His athleticism meant he could get up and down the right flank all game, getting the majority of his tackles spot on and might have also had an assist, a low cross finding Clark, the midfielder unable to provide the finishing touch. Late attempts to win a penalty were waved away, but an impressive first 90 minutes for the Town.
Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Reece Burke: 8
Like the rest of Town’s defence, had been standing up well to the physical threat of the home forwards as they looked relatively untroubled throughout the contest. However, as it so often does during his time at Kenilworth Road, injury struck, forced off early in the second half. Now faces an anxious wait to see if he is fit for Tuesday.
Photo: Mark Thompson
4. Gabe Osho (STAR MAN): 8.5
Moved into the centre of the back three with Lockyer suspended and carried on his impressive performances with an excellent display, his reading of the game and positioning standing out. Timed his challenges well, particularly one on Jutkiewicz when he was in sight of Town’s goal, while was there to head away Roberts’ missiles into the box at the end, one of his eight clearances on the day
Photo: Alex Livesey