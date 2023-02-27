HATTERS RATED: Birmingham City 0 Luton Town 1

1 . Ethan Horvath: 7.5

With Town’s defence putting their bodies on the line and restricting the hosts to very little in terms of actual chances, he didn’t have a genuine save to make in the end. Few threats in the latter stages of the second half when an almighty goalmouth scramble was quickly followed by Hogan hitting the bar, but fairly comfortable on his way to a 13th clean sheet of the campaign. Thankful not to be facing another penalty too.

Photo: Tony Marshall