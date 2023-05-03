HATTERS RATED: Blackburn Rovers 1 Luton Town 1

Luton were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackburn Rovers in their penultimate game of the regular season on Monday evening.
The visitors had led through Tom Lockyer’s second goal in as many matches, only to then concede in the closing stages, Hayden Carter powering home a header.
To find out how the Hatters players rated on the day, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Keeper was called upon in the first half, as he denied Dolan with his legs and then claimed Carter’s long-ranger. Looked to be on his way to yet another clean sheet in the second period, handling well when Rovers sent the ball into his area. No real chance with Carter’s header and could only watch Szmodics blast crash against the bar. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 8
Wingback defended impressively throughout the contest as he made sure there was no way through for his Rovers opponents on a number of occasions, finishing top of the tackle count with five to his name. Got away when possible on the right hand side as the game flowed from end-to-end from start to finish. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Tom Lockyer: 8
Centre half remained on the right of the back three as he exuded confidence when bringing the ball out of defence to get Town up and running. Showed his predatory instincts for a second game running as he glanced Morris's header beyond Pears to make it 1-0. Was keeping Rovers out during the second period until Hatters were finally breached in the closing stages. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley: 7.5
Got fortunate on one occasion when his clearance rebounded into the path of Dolan who escaped his clutches only to fire wide. Did then make a vital block when the attacker looked to find the corner soon afterwards and it was in the right place to do so after the break as well. Almost carried on his record of scoring on Sky only to be denied by the crossbar. Photo: Liam Smith